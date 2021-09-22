The House of Grace Prepares for Fall in Love With Jesus Event

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Fall in Love With Jesus this fall season with the House of Grace this Saturday, September 25th from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. along with a worship session at 6:00 p.m.

Joe Dunlap, Pastor at House of Grace said there will be a bunch of activities and food provided for the community.

“Hay Wagon, games, hog roast, plenty of food… It’s Fall in Love with Jesus, as we’re entering into the fall season. If it’s anything that we need in this day and this hour with so much going on, different things, we just want people to realize the love of Jesus and we’re doing that here at the House of Grace,” Pastor Dunlap stated.

“Love thy neighbor as thyself,” Pastor Dunlap explained as he talked about the purpose of the event.

“Two things, love the Lord thy God with all your heart, mind, soul and strength and love thy neighbor as thyself, and that’s where Fall in Love With Jesus came from. We love our neighbors around us and our community,” Pastor Dunlap added.

The event is free and open to the public. The House of Grace is also asking that you please try to bring a chair to enjoy the outside.