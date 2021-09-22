Sheriff Thorp: Meth Distribution Operation Busted in Licking County

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says a big meth distribution operation has been busted in Licking County.

Sheriff Randy Thorp says 44-year-old Shawn Harmon and 46-year-old David Johns, both of Buckeye Lake were arrested on Felony Drug Trafficking charges following an investigation. The state says the investigation netted just over 24 pounds of suspected meth from the Hebron and Heath areas.

Sheriff Thorp says the collaboration of state and local resources continues to have a positive impact in our community.