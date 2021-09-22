Ryan expected to start for the Twins against Cubs

Minnesota Twins (66-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (67-84, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.12 ERA, .53 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (14-6, 4.81 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -105, Twins -112; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Minnesota will square off on Wednesday.

The Cubs are 39-37 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .406 this season. Ian Happ leads the team with a .430 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Twins are 32-45 on the road. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, Luis Arraez leads the team with a mark of .282.

The Twins won the last meeting 9-5. Kyle Barraclough recorded his second victory and Nick Gordon went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Alec Mills registered his seventh loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Happ leads the Cubs with 56 RBIs and is batting .223.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 149 hits and is batting .270.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .254 batting average, 7.69 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Twins: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Manuel Rodriguez: (shoulder), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (concussion), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Alfonso Rivas: (finger), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), John Gant: (abdomen), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.