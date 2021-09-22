Pursuit Suspect has Felony Warrants

A 27-year-old man faces charges after a pursuit Monday by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Mitchell Derheimer of Coshocton had felony drug warrants out of Stark County and will be moved to the Stark County Justice Center.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said Monday around 5:15pm deputies attempted to make a stop on a GMC Jimmy at South Lawn and Alder Street, which then fled onto US 36. A pursuit ensued ending 23 miles later in Tuscarawas County just outside Port Washington.

Authorities said this incident is still under investigation by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s and Prosecutors offices. Future charges are expected.