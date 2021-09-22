Muskies Defeat John Carroll in Three

It was a truly hard fought win in straight sets for the Muskingum Muskies women’s volleyball team Wednesday night against the visitors from Cleveland in John Carroll. The Muskies won 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-23).

Emma Conrad was a force an the offensive side of the ball assiting in multiple kill and dig setups. Seniors Brooke Bigrigg, Katie Golden, and Madison McGee were also notable offensive contributors throughout the night for the Muskies. Yet, the brightest star of the bunch for Muskingum was Cassi Calamunc, who recorded ten kills and two assists. Muskingum averaged 11.36 kills per set.

Muskingum advances to 7-6 on the season. Next up for the Muskies will be Transylvania as part of the Fall Pioneer Classic, this Saturday, September, 25th at noon.