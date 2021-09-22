Dayton officer, suspect both shot, wounded during struggle

State
Associated Press21

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A physical confrontation between a Dayton police officer and an armed suspect ended with both men being shot and hospitalized, authorities said.

The officer had responded to a fraud call at a store around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday and spotted the suspect about 45 minutes later on a city street. When the officer approached the suspect and told him to stop, authorities said the man immediately struck the officer, who used his Taser on the suspect.

The man went to the ground and grabbed a handgun, firing at least one round at the officer, who quickly returned fire, authorities said.

The officer was shot in the side of his head but his injuries were not considered life-threatening. The 39-year-old suspect was shot “multiple times” and was in critical condition. Authorities did not disclose the name of either man or any further details on the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Man charged in deadly arson fires convicted on most counts

Associated Press

Anthony Pilla, longtime Cleveland bishop, dies at 88

Associated Press

Ohio Rep. Bob Latta contracts COVID-19 after vaccination

Associated Press