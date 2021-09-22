Comedy Night to Benefit Pawsitive Hearts Dog Rescue Happening This Friday

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Pawsitive Hearts Dog Rescue is hosting their first ever charity comedy night this upcoming Friday.

The event will take place at 8 o’clock at Bryan Place in Downtown Zanesville, and you should prepare for a doggone good time.

“It’s going to be a hilarious comedian, we’re going to have raffles and merchandise from Pawsitive Hearts, and all of that helps raise money for our rescue,” George Walters, secretary and event coordinator of Pawsitive Hearts Dog Rescue stated.

You can expect to make a whole evening of the event. Each ticket will be $15 to attend the comedy show. Interested in dinner and a show? There’s also an optional dinner you can attend beforehand where food and drinks will be available for purchase.

“The comedy event portion of the night is supposed to last an hour to an hour and a half. Beforehand, starting at six, Bryan Place is also going to have dinner, and there will be drinks available via bar,” Walters said.

The comedy show and dinner is to raise funds for the Pawisitve Hearts Dog Rescue so that they can continue and expand their operations and eventually open a physical location to house animals and provide animal services. For more information, you can head to the Pawistive Hearts Dog Rescue Website.

