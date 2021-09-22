Updated on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT

TODAY: Rain Likely. Few Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy. High 76°

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Isolated Storms. Cloudy. Breezy & Cooler. Low 52°

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Much Cooler. High 59°

DISCUSSION:

Rain will be likely for your mid-week across SE Ohio, as a strong cold front moves through the region. Showers and storms will begin to move in late this morning into the afternoon. Strong to Severe Storms will be possible, with damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes will be the primary concerns from any severe weather. It will be breezy throughout the day too, as gusts of 20 to 30 mph will be possible outside of thunderstorms. Rainfall totals will be fairly high, with 1 to 2 inches possible by the end of the evening. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 70s early this afternoon.

Scattered shower and isolated storm chances will continue into the overnight. It will remain breezy, as cooler air moves in. Gusts of 20 to 30 mph will be possible once again, as lows drop into the lower 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the night as well.

As we head into the day on Thursday, will see much cooler air sticking around, as highs only warm into the upper 50s to near 60! That is 15 degrees below average! A few scattered showers will be possible on Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies lingering across the region.

As we end the work week, skies will brighten up, and temperatures will top off near 70 Friday afternoon. A second front will bring a few more scattered showers back to the region on Saturday, with highs around 70. We will then see a dry second half of the weekend into the start of the new work week. Temperatures will begin to return to seasonal norms, as highs top off in the mid to upper 70s by Monday and Tuesday. A few more shower chances will return by Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com