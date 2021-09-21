Two in Custody After Pursuit

Two people are in custody after a pursuit in Coshocton County Monday.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:15pm deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a GMC Jimmy for a traffic violation at South Lawn and Alder Street.

Authorities said the vehicle fled traveling through town and out US 36 from County Road 1A. The pursuit continued for 23 miles on US 36 into Tuscarawas County just outside Port Washington.

Deputies said one adult man and one adult female were taken into custody and await formal charges.