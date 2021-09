Tri-Valley has a new opponent for this Friday.

They’ll play Columbus Briggs at home. The Bruins are 1-2 this season. Last week getting shut out against Marion Franklin 44-0, in a home conference game. Briggs is a Division II Region 8 squad.

Tri-Valley was scheduled to play Morgan, however that game was cancelled due to Covid.

The game between the Scotties and Bruins kicks off at 7pm Friday.