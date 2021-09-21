The Wilds welcomes new baby giraffe

CUMBERLAND, Ohio–The Wilds is celebrating the birth of an endangered male Masai giraffe calf, born just outside the giraffe barn during the afternoon of September 8, 2021. This birth marks the 20th giraffe calf to be born at the conservation center throughout its history.

Animal Management staff continues to monitor the calf and notes that the calf appears to be strong, tall even for a newborn giraffe at over 6 feet, and is staying close to his mother, Savannah. As temperatures begin to cool off at night, she and her calf have access to the giraffe barn should they choose to seek additional shelter and warmth.

The new calf may be visible to guests during either an Open-Air Safari Tour, presented by G&J Pepsi, or a Wildside Tour, presented by AEP Ohio. The Wilds is currently open daily through September and then weekends only in October.