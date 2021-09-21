Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center names Bricker its Dog of the Week

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has named a gentle and loving terrier-mix as its Dog of the Week.

Bricker will melt your heart. He has been at the shelter for about a month and is housebroken.

He’s very friendly and always happy, especially when he makes new friends.

He would be a perfect addition to a family who will spend time with him, whether you’re out taking a walk or relaxing on the couch.

“He loves to play and run. A play yard would be wonderful. Maybe someone with some energy who likes to run with him and so forth. He rides well in the car, never meets a stranger and is always happy to see you,” Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid said.

Bricker has been pleasant for the volunteer who has been training him new commands. He cooperates well and will do anything for his favorite treat.

“Chicken nuggets are his favorite treat. We actually have a volunteer who has been working with him with clicker training. A dog has to be very smart sometimes to be able to relate to that. Bricker is very smart and I think you could train him to do anything. He’s willing to learn,” McQuaid said.

Bricker seems to be non-responsive to other dogs and volunteers are unsure how he is with cats.

He is not yet neutered, but the adoption center will arrange that before he is adopted. Bricker is looking forward to meeting his new forever family.

You can contact the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center at 740-453-0273 for a meet and greet.