MLB Calendar

Oct. 5-6 — Wild card games.
Oct. 7 — Division Series start.
Oct. 15 — League Championship Series start.
Oct. 26 — World Series starts.
Nov. 8-11 — General managers meetings, Carlsbad, Calif.
Dec. 1 — Collective bargaining agreement expires, 11:59 p.m. EST.
Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2022 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.
Dec. 6-9 — Winter meetings, Orlando, Fla.
Dec. 8 — Winter meeting draft, Orlando, Fla.
Dec. 15 — International amateur signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.
2022
Jan. 14 — Salary arbitration figures exchanged.
Jan. 15 — International signing period opens, 9 a.m. EST.
Jan. 31-Feb. 18 — Salary arbitration hearings, St. Petersburg, Fla.
Feb. 16 — Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.
Feb. 21— Voluntary reporting date for other players.
Feb. 25 — Exhibition games start.
Feb. 26 — Mandatory reporting date.
March 31 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.
July 19 — All-Star Game, Los Angeles.
Aug. 11 — Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Dyersville, Iowa.
Aug. 21 — Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.
Oct. 2 — Regular season ends.
Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.
