Millman wins tough 1st-round match at Astana Open

Sports
Associated Press14

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Defending champion John Millman came through a tough first-round match against local qualifier Dmitry Popko at the Astana Open on Tuesday as sixth-seeded Benoit Paire was eliminated in his opening match.

Millman needed 2 hours, 9 minutes to get past Popko 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Popko was a break up in the decider before Millman recovered to win the match, helped by his opponent’s four double-faults in that set alone. The Australian books a second-round match against Spain’s Jaume Munar.

Paire was beaten 7-5, 6-4 by Egor Gerasimov despite having been a break up in each set. Gerasimov next plays either Carlos Taberner or Ricardas Berankis.

Eighth-seeded Ilya Ivashka beat Elias Ymer 6-2, 6-4 and next plays Timofey Skatov. Lorenzo Musetti beat qualifier Marc Polmans 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

MLS, Liga MX announce expanded Leagues Cup tournament

Associated Press

Broncos seeking to clear decks for potential sale of team

Associated Press

New Orleans: Flames shoot up side of Superdome roof, put out

Associated Press