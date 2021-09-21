Maysville Effort vs River View Falls Short

The Maysville boys soccer team lost 3-0 to undefeated River View Tuesday night. A valiant effort, from beginning to end, The Panthers held their own against not just one of the top teams in the area, but in the state.

A rainy, muggy evening throughout the night, resulted in a nearly scoreless first half. River View scored the first and only goal of the first half within the opening moments of the night.

The Panthers provided a nearly equal shots on goal ratio to match River View, but could not find the back of the net throughout the night. River View added two more contested goals midway through the second half to triple and finalize their lead 3-0.

Maysville falls to 5-4 on the season, snapping their previous three game win streak. River View advances to 10-0. Next up for Maysville is on the road at Logan, Saturday, September, 25th at 3:00 PM.