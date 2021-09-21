Local Scores 9/21/2021

VOLLEYBALL
TRI-VALLEY 3 COSHOCTON 0
The Scotties had three players with double-digit kills as Lexi Howe posted 12, Eva Dittmar had 11, and Abby Stanford added 10. Hannah King had 13 digs, while Elle McLoughlin dished out 23 assists.
VOLLEYBALL
JOHN GLENN 3 WEST MUSKINGUM 0
VOLLEYBALL
PHILO 3 MORGAN 2
Lady Tornadoes fall to 6-7 on the year.
BOYS SOCCER
PHILO 4 NEW LEXINGTON 3
Philo’s Heath Goodwin scored four goals.
BOYS SOCCER
MORGAN 9 SHERIDAN 2
BOYS SOCCER
RIVER VIEW 4 MAYSVILLE 1
River View advances to 10-0 on the season.
Please follow and like us: