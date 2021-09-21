Local Scores 9/21/2021

VOLLEYBALL

TRI-VALLEY 3 COSHOCTON 0

The Scotties had three players with double-digit kills as Lexi Howe posted 12, Eva Dittmar had 11, and Abby Stanford added 10. Hannah King had 13 digs, while Elle McLoughlin dished out 23 assists.

VOLLEYBALL

JOHN GLENN 3 WEST MUSKINGUM 0

VOLLEYBALL

PHILO 3 MORGAN 2

Lady Tornadoes fall to 6-7 on the year.

BOYS SOCCER

PHILO 4 NEW LEXINGTON 3

Philo’s Heath Goodwin scored four goals.

BOYS SOCCER

MORGAN 9 SHERIDAN 2

BOYS SOCCER

RIVER VIEW 4 MAYSVILLE 1

River View advances to 10-0 on the season.