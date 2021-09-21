Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Associated Press

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (9) (4-0) 90 1
2. Naperville Central (3-1) 69 3
3. Naperville Neuqua Valley (4-0) 62 5
4. Chicago (Marist) (3-1) 52 2
5. Glenbard West (4-0) 49 T6
6. Gurnee Warren (3-1) 44 4
7. Maine South (3-1) 35 1
8. Lincoln-Way East (3-1) 33 T6
9. Bolingbrook (3-0) 17 8
10. Lockport (4-0) 12 NR
(tie) O’Fallon (3-1) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 9, Palatine 4, Glenbard East 3, Hinsdale Central 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 1, Oswego East 1.

Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9) (4-0) 99 2
2. Brother Rice (1) (3-1) 85 3
3. Batavia (4-0) 80 4
4. Wheaton North (3-1) 64 5
5. Chicago (St. Rita) (2-2) 57 7
6. Hersey (4-0) 50 6
7. Normal Community (4-0) 37 T9
8. Hononegah (4-0) 23 NR
9. Buffalo Grove (4-0) 21 NR
10. Wheaton Warrenville South (2-2) 8 8

Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 6, Libertyville 6, Prospect 5, Pekin 3, Collinsville 2, Moline 2, Geneva 2.

Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (9) (3-1) 106 3
2. Cary-Grove (2) (4-0) 96 1
3. Kankakee (4-0) 83 2
4. Crete-Monee (3-1) 76 4
5. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (4-0) 69 7
6. Lemont (4-0) 65 5
7. Kenwood (4-0) 22 NR
(tie) Lake Forest (3-1) 22 10
9. Wauconda (4-0) 14 NR
10. Oak Lawn Richards (3-1) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Machesney Park Harlem 9, Chicago (Simeon) 8, Springfield 6, St. Ignatius 6, Vernon Hills 3, Belvidere North 3, Chatham Glenwood 3, Crystal Lake Central 3, Deerfield 1.

Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (10) (3-1) 100 1
2. Oak Park (Fenwick) (3-1) 77 3
3. Providence (2-2) 71 2
4. Mascoutah (4-0) 67 5
5. Sycamore (3-1) 55 6
6. Peoria (3-1) 52 7
7. Morris (4-0) 42 8
8. Metamora (4-0) 35 T10
9. Sterling (3-1) 21 NR
10. Mahomet-Seymour (4-0) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Marion 6, Chicago (Morgan Park) 6, Glenbard South 3.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Joliet Catholic (12) (4-0) 120 1
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (3-1) 103 2
3. Richmond-Burton (4-0) 92 3
4. St. Francis (3-1) 87 4
5. Quincy Notre Dame (4-0) 75 5
6. Chicago (Phillips) (2-2) 47 8
7. Coal City (2-2) 37 9
8. Genoa-Kingston (3-1) 29 6
9. Mt. Zion (3-1) 18 T10
10. Stillman Valley (3-1) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Bethalto Civic Memorial 12, Carterville 9, Hyde Park 6, Dixon 4, Murphysboro 2, Cahokia 1, Plano 1, Breese Central 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Wilmington (7) (4-0) 96 1
2. Princeton (3) (4-0) 89 2
3. Monticello (4-0) 79 3
4. Tolono Unity (4-0) 62 4
5. Williamsville (3-1) 60 5
6. Byron (4-0) 56 6
7. Farmington (4-0) 37 7
8. Mt. Carmel (4-0) 31 8
9. Montini (1-3) 13 9
10. Reed-Custer (4-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Durand 8, Wheaton Academy 3, Benton 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Nashville 1, Carlinville 1.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (7) (4-0) 97 1
2. IC Catholic (3) (4-0) 88 2
3. Maroa-Forsyth (4-0) 82 3
4. Breese Mater Dei (4-0) 71 4
5. Downs Tri-Valley (4-0) 56 6
6. Bismarck-Henning (4-0) 54 7
7. Pana (4-0) 40 8
8. Rushville-Industry (4-0) 22 10
9. Knoxville (4-0) 18 NR
10. Rockridge (2-2) 6 5
(tie) Sterling Newman (2-2) 6 9

Others receiving votes: Clifton Central 5, Athens 3, Tremont 2, Bishop McNamara 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (9) (4-0) 90 1
2. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (4-0) 73 T2
3. Moweaqua Central A&M (3-1) 71 T2
4. Winchester West Central (4-0) 39 9
5. Camp Point Central (3-1) 38 6
(tie) Carrollton (3-1) 38 8
7. Fulton (3-1) 36 7
8. Abingdon (4-0) 20 NR
(tie) Kewanee (Wethersfield) (3-1) 20 10
10. Forreston (3-1) 17 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Bede 13, Aurora Christian 13, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12, Cumberland 7, Greenfield-Northwestern 6, Ottawa Marquette 2.

Avatar
Associated Press

