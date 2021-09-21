Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (9)
|(4-0)
|90
|1
|2. Naperville Central
|(3-1)
|69
|3
|3. Naperville Neuqua Valley
|(4-0)
|62
|5
|4. Chicago (Marist)
|(3-1)
|52
|2
|5. Glenbard West
|(4-0)
|49
|T6
|6. Gurnee Warren
|(3-1)
|44
|4
|7. Maine South
|(3-1)
|35
|1
|8. Lincoln-Way East
|(3-1)
|33
|T6
|9. Bolingbrook
|(3-0)
|17
|8
|10. Lockport
|(4-0)
|12
|NR
|(tie) O’Fallon
|(3-1)
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: South Elgin 9, Palatine 4, Glenbard East 3, Hinsdale Central 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 1, Oswego East 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9)
|(4-0)
|99
|2
|2. Brother Rice (1)
|(3-1)
|85
|3
|3. Batavia
|(4-0)
|80
|4
|4. Wheaton North
|(3-1)
|64
|5
|5. Chicago (St. Rita)
|(2-2)
|57
|7
|6. Hersey
|(4-0)
|50
|6
|7. Normal Community
|(4-0)
|37
|T9
|8. Hononegah
|(4-0)
|23
|NR
|9. Buffalo Grove
|(4-0)
|21
|NR
|10. Wheaton Warrenville South
|(2-2)
|8
|8
Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 6, Libertyville 6, Prospect 5, Pekin 3, Collinsville 2, Moline 2, Geneva 2.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (9)
|(3-1)
|106
|3
|2. Cary-Grove (2)
|(4-0)
|96
|1
|3. Kankakee
|(4-0)
|83
|2
|4. Crete-Monee
|(3-1)
|76
|4
|5. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
|(4-0)
|69
|7
|6. Lemont
|(4-0)
|65
|5
|7. Kenwood
|(4-0)
|22
|NR
|(tie) Lake Forest
|(3-1)
|22
|10
|9. Wauconda
|(4-0)
|14
|NR
|10. Oak Lawn Richards
|(3-1)
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Machesney Park Harlem 9, Chicago (Simeon) 8, Springfield 6, St. Ignatius 6, Vernon Hills 3, Belvidere North 3, Chatham Glenwood 3, Crystal Lake Central 3, Deerfield 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Rochester (10)
|(3-1)
|100
|1
|2. Oak Park (Fenwick)
|(3-1)
|77
|3
|3. Providence
|(2-2)
|71
|2
|4. Mascoutah
|(4-0)
|67
|5
|5. Sycamore
|(3-1)
|55
|6
|6. Peoria
|(3-1)
|52
|7
|7. Morris
|(4-0)
|42
|8
|8. Metamora
|(4-0)
|35
|T10
|9. Sterling
|(3-1)
|21
|NR
|10. Mahomet-Seymour
|(4-0)
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Marion 6, Chicago (Morgan Park) 6, Glenbard South 3.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Joliet Catholic (12)
|(4-0)
|120
|1
|2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|(3-1)
|103
|2
|3. Richmond-Burton
|(4-0)
|92
|3
|4. St. Francis
|(3-1)
|87
|4
|5. Quincy Notre Dame
|(4-0)
|75
|5
|6. Chicago (Phillips)
|(2-2)
|47
|8
|7. Coal City
|(2-2)
|37
|9
|8. Genoa-Kingston
|(3-1)
|29
|6
|9. Mt. Zion
|(3-1)
|18
|T10
|10. Stillman Valley
|(3-1)
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bethalto Civic Memorial 12, Carterville 9, Hyde Park 6, Dixon 4, Murphysboro 2, Cahokia 1, Plano 1, Breese Central 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wilmington (7)
|(4-0)
|96
|1
|2. Princeton (3)
|(4-0)
|89
|2
|3. Monticello
|(4-0)
|79
|3
|4. Tolono Unity
|(4-0)
|62
|4
|5. Williamsville
|(4-0)
|60
|5
|6. Byron
|(4-0)
|56
|6
|7. Farmington
|(4-0)
|37
|7
|8. Mt. Carmel
|(4-0)
|31
|8
|9. Montini
|(1-3)
|13
|9
|10. Reed-Custer
|(4-0)
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Durand 8, Wheaton Academy 3, Benton 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Nashville 1, Carlinville 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Decatur St. Teresa (7)
|(4-0)
|97
|1
|2. IC Catholic (3)
|(4-0)
|88
|2
|3. Maroa-Forsyth
|(4-0)
|82
|3
|4. Breese Mater Dei
|(4-0)
|71
|4
|5. Downs Tri-Valley
|(4-0)
|56
|6
|6. Bismarck-Henning
|(4-0)
|54
|7
|7. Pana
|(4-0)
|40
|8
|8. Rushville-Industry
|(4-0)
|22
|10
|9. Knoxville
|(4-0)
|18
|NR
|10. Rockridge
|(2-2)
|6
|5
|(tie) Sterling Newman
|(2-2)
|6
|9
Others receiving votes: Clifton Central 5, Athens 3, Tremont 2, Bishop McNamara 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (9)
|(4-0)
|90
|1
|2. Mt. Sterling (Brown County)
|(4-0)
|73
|T2
|3. Moweaqua Central A&M
|(3-1)
|71
|T2
|4. Winchester West Central
|(4-0)
|39
|9
|5. Camp Point Central
|(3-1)
|38
|6
|(tie) Carrollton
|(3-1)
|38
|8
|7. Fulton
|(3-1)
|36
|7
|8. Abingdon
|(4-0)
|20
|NR
|(tie) Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|(3-1)
|20
|10
|10. Forreston
|(3-1)
|17
|NR
Others receiving votes: St. Bede 13, Aurora Christian 13, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12, Cumberland 7, Greenfield-Northwestern 6, Ottawa Marquette 2.
|———