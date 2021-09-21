Golf Outing to Support Bishops

Rosecrans High School’s Bishop Athletic Association will host a golf outing next month.

It will take place at the Green Valley Golf Course, October 10th with a shotgun start at 10am.

Cost is $40 perf golfer or $160 for a team. They’ll be food and beverage on the court.

Cash prizes will be given to the winning foursome. $300 for first, $200 for second and $300 for third.

They’ll also be a closest to the pin contest. on each hole worth $25.

To register you can contact Todd Rock (740) 408-1475 or Chris Zemba (740) 319-6569.