EAA Vintage Chapter 22 Presents 8th Annual Fly-In and Cruise In

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- If you are looking to fly on the Ford 5AT Tri-Motor Spirit of Port Clinton or view vintage vehicles then this Saturday is your chance.

The EAA Vintage Chapter 22 is happy to announce that they will be holding their 8th annual Fly-In and Cruise-In event September 25th at the Zanesville Municipal Airport, however, the spirit will be available for rides Friday, Saturday and Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tony Morozowsky, Vice President of Zanesville’s EAA Vintage Chapter 22 said the Tri-Motor Spirit was originally one of the first airlines that was created by the Ford Motor Company.

“It would fly from New York and New Jersey to Columbus, Ohio to St. Louis and then sometimes from St. Louis to Chicago, but farther west from St. Louis you go by train. There weren’t really any air routes or anything available at that time so it was airplanes and trains,” Morozowsky stated.

There will be other activities like an engine and car show that includes an award show for best vehicle and a biplane will be in attendance for rides also and much more.

“We’ve got a whole bunch of events starting out with breakfast and we also have a featured lunch and we’ll have the Schubach Big Band, which is a local orchestra and they’ll be playing 40s and 50s music, and that’ll start at about 2:00 p.m.,” Morozowsky said “One of the Big Hangar 7 will be having model agents where guys come from all over the Unites States that build miniature gas power engines, airplane and car engines, which that’s a really unique thing.”

To fly on the Ford 5AT Tri-Motor spirit, presale tickets for adults are $72, onsite tickets are $77 and kids 17 and under are $52. To fly on the biplane, tickets are $80 for adults and $60 for children 12 and under, and only takes up to four riders at a time.

For more information please book on FlyTheFord.org or call EAA at 877-952-5395.