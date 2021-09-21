Dueling Pianos Event Setting the Stage in October

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- A Dueling Pianos show is coming to Zanesville and setting the stage in October.

The event is being put on by the Muskingum County Community Foundation.

After a successful Dueling Pianos event in 2019, the MCCF decided to bring it back.

“This is an event that isn’t necessarily always done in our community. A lot of people enjoy going to Columbus or larger cities to go to these piano bars. Then the opportunity came to bring it to Zanesville,” Muskingum County Community Foundation Chief Executive Officer Brian Wagner said. “It should be a fun evening. A couple of guys playing piano, singing favorite songs and everybody gets to sing along and have a good time.”

Dueling Pianos involves two players playing pianos as the audience sends in song requests through monetary donations.

All the proceeds will go towards the MCCF’s grant competitions, in which the money will be distributed to community non-profits.

“We raise money through the tips that they put into the jar to sort of help get the songs going, if you will. It’s two very talented musicians and they can pretty much play anything. You throw it out to them and they’ll figure it out or they’ll know it pretty well,” Wagner said.

Tickets are $30 and available online only. Wagner said a limited number of tickets are being sold, so it’s best to get your tickets now.

Dueling Pianos will take place at Bryan’s Place on Saturday, October 16. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with a paste buffet dinner available for an additional cost. The show begins at 8:00 p.m.