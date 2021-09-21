AP Rankings Announced

The sports writers have voted and have named three area teams into the Top 10 in their respective divisions.

In Division III Granville with a 5-0 record was voted in the fourth spot. They received 131 votes.

Division V Ridgewood received 104 votes. The Generals are 5-0 this season.

Newark Catholic sits in second place in Division VII. The Green Wave are undefeated this season at 5-0 and had 176 votes.

The second week of OHSAA computer rankings come out Tuesday afternoon.

