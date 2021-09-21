Animal Shelter Society’s “A Day in the Dog House” Event Moved to October

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society’s upcoming “A Day in the Dog House” event has been moved to October.

Local celebrities and shelter supporters will spend time locked in a dog kennel and need the community’s help to get bailed out.

Participants are raising money towards their goal to be freed. If you can’t make it to the event, you can find their fundraisers on their Facebook page.

A few of the participants include Mayor Don Mason, Steven Foreman and Jamie Trout.

“We are thrilled that Zanesville Fire Department Chief Bell is a part of this for us. He’s a great supporter of our shelter and we greatly appreciate that. We have Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury. I like to see a little bit of competition myself, between both of the chiefs from the city. That will be really cool,” Animal Shelter Society General Manager April Cohagen-Gibson said.

The event will be held safely outdoors and will include Road Dawg Concessions, Kona Ice, Trendies, Wag Swag and more.

“As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, this is how we make things happen for these animals. We depend heavily on the fundraisers,” Cohagen-Gibson said. “It is fun. We are very thankful for these participants and for our community supporting us.”

The event will take place at the Animal Shelter Society on October 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. With the help of the community, participants are one step closer to freedom.

For more information, you can visit the Animal Shelter Society’s website or Facebook page.

A full list of the participants include:

Tony Coury

Jeff Bell

Jody Spencer

Mayor Don Mason

Steven Foreman

Jamie Trout

Ryan Braglin

Elyse Luburgh

Dan Robinson

Scott Moyer

Trisha Shesky

Dennis and Amanda Hitchcock

Ike VanDyne

Frank Fello