Updated on Monday, 20 September 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT

TUESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early morning, and then widely scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late morning and afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 77°. Southeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Widely scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the evening, and then scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 61°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the morning and early afternoon, and then rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 73°. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the evening, and then isolated rain showers possible during the overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight, and then partly cloudy skies towards sunrise. Lows around 50°. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers possible throughout the day. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 65°. Breezy, with west winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, becoming southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 46°.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear. Highs around 70°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 48°.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 68°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly clear. Lows around 46°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 68°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 44°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 72°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a long cold front extends from a western Ontario, through Minneapolis, MN and down into the southern Plains. An area of low pressure – L8 – was positioned near Minneapolis, MN with a minimum central pressure of 1003 mb. Meanwhile, scattered rain showers have been present across much of western Ohio this afternoon in association with a weak upper level disturbance moving northwards from the Deep South. This has translated to generally mostly cloudy skies throughout the region this afternoon, and in doing so it has kept temperatures generally steady.

As we head through the evening hours, I am expecting that widely scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, will remain possible in our region. This will be the result of on-going precipitation activity across western Ohio which may at times try to meander into central Ohio and into our region. During the overnight hours, however, I am expecting that this activity may taper down a bit, though the possibility of a lone rain shower or two will remain possible. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies will be the theme, and because of this I am not expecting that overnight low temperatures in our region will be able to drop as low as they could go. In addition to the cloud cover, a light southeasterly wind around 5 mph will also be possible. Thus, I am expecting that overnight lows in our region will likely be down to around 61° – 65°.

By Tuesday Morning, L8 will have likely moved into central Ontario, allowing for the cold front to begin moving through Indiana. Further to the west, the upper level trough associated with L8 will begin to dig deep into the Plains whilst an ever growing area of high pressure takes hold of the Rocky Mountains. Given the location of an area of high pressure which will likely be off the Nova Scotia coastline, L8 will likely be forced to move towards Hudson Bay and weaken a bit. Nonetheless, the trough moving through the Plains may begin to develop a closed upper level low over Iowa by the late afternoon hours. In our region, this will translate the possibility of a lone rain shower or two during the early morning hours, and then widely scattered rain showers – and possibly a thunderstorm – during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies will be around our region during the morning and early afternoon, however it will be possible that a brief period of partly cloudy skies will be possible in our region. Nonetheless, the clouds and possible precipitation in our region will likely hold temperatures generally steady throughout the day, but if the break in the clouds does occur for a little bit, and/or if the precipitation does not arrive in our region, temperatures may try to rise upwards of 75° – 79°. By late Tuesday Afternoon, the upper level low moving through Iowa will also likely spark off the development of a new area of low pressure – L8A – somewhere in southwestern Kentucky.

L8A will continue to move northeastwards as we head into Tuesday Evening. This will cause the approaching cold front to slow down a little bit, but likely not enough to cause the front to become stationary. Widely scattered rain showers, and the possibility of a thunderstorm, will be possible in our region as we head into the evening hours. As the cold front does approach our region a little bit, whilst L8A begins to approach the Ohio River, scattered rain showers, and maybe a thunderstorm, will be possible during the overnight hours. Otherwise; should partly cloudy skies be present in our region during the early evening hours, they will likely give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. As well, the winds will likely remain fairly steady during the overnight, from the south at around 5-15 mph. Most of the precipitation activity on Tuesday Night will likely be back across western Ohio, but some of it – especially as the cold front begins to get closer to our region – may begin to move into our region. Additional scattered rain shower and thunderstorm development across West Virginia will also be possible.

By Wednesday Morning, L8A will be located down around Portsmouth, OH, and in doing so the cold front will begin to slow down even more during the first half of Wednesday. This will cause a noticeable wind direction difference across Ohio, with winds east of the frontal boundary being very southerly, and winds on the other side of the frontal boundary being rather westerly and northwesterly. For now, I am expecting that the front will generally remain just off to our west for much of the day Wednesday, and thus I am keeping the wind direction at southerly during the day. Mostly cloudy skies will be around scattered precipitation from western Ohio begins to slowly move towards our region. As the cold front moves through our region, the precipitation will likely become more near-steady, and thus I went ahead and raised the precipitation coverage probability for our region in my forecast up to 80% (“rain showers likely”) for late Wednesday Afternoon. Otherwise; highs up around 71° – 75° will be likely with gusts upwards of 30 mph from the south.

L8A and the cold front will likely push through our region as we head into the early evening hours. However, the precipitation may stay around our region through the evening hours. Afterwards, drier will try to move into our region, and this will likely allow for the bulk of the precipitation to exit our region. However, despite the front passage, the winds may still be enough to keep the air fairly mixed during the overnight hours, so I am keeping my low temperatures for Wednesday Night at 48° – 52°.

On Thursday, L8A will become stacked as it moves it’s way towards Detroit, MI. Isolated rain showers will remain possible in our region throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Afterwards, an area of high pressure will work to keep things quiet as we head through Friday Night. However, a quick moving cold front may try to move through the Great Lakes Region during the day on Saturday, and this could help to bring some additional rain showers into our region.

