It’s Monday and we already have our first schedule change for High School Football.

The Shenandoah Zeps announced they will still have their homecoming game Friday, but they’ll have a new opponent.

Instead of playing Buckeye Local the Zeps will now host Marietta instead. After Buckeye Local announced the game was cancelled due to Covid issues. Marietta was to play Weir, West Virginia, but they also saw their game cancelled.