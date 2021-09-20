Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce offers Workers Compensation Assistance

Local News
Natalie Comer

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Businesses can save significantly on group workers compensation by joining the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Workers compensation program.

The Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber partners with the Sedgwick organization, who is a third party administrator. Employers participating in this program through the Chamber save, on average, $3,500 each year.”

“The value for the businesses is making sure they optimize all the services and training that are available via the BWC, the Bureau Workers Compensation. Businesses staying on top of the BWC, actions, activities and offerings will potentially lower their workers compensation cost,” Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce President Dana Matz said.

With the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce being a partner with a third party administrator, they are required to communicate with businesses in Muskingum County and provide information about workers compensation and its programs. 

“This is an opportunity for us to keep on top of workers compensation, how to improve workplace safety and how to reduce the cost of workers compensation,” Matz said.

For more information about the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Workers Compensation Discount Program, you can visit its website.

Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

