‘Tis The Season for Flu Vaccines: Rambo Memorial Health Center Offering Flu Shots

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Flu season is here and Rambo Memorial Health Center is encouraging all individuals to stop in and get their flu shot.

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, this is also the time where the flu starts to take effect. The overall impact of a flu season varies from season to season, but individuals can end up hospitalized.

“This year it’s so important to get a flu vaccine because people need to try and reduce the overall burden of respiratory related illnesses. We are in a time that Covid is really high again. The health care system and health care workers have reached their max capacity or are close to reaching their max capacity,” Rambo Memorial Health Center Executive Director Shannon Bell said.

It’s important to note that a flu vaccine will help protect individuals against the influenza virus.

And yes, it is safe to get the flu shot even if you have had the Covid-19 vaccine or vise-versa.

“The Covid vaccination does not keep you from getting a flu vaccine. They are two separate things but you can get them in conjunction with each other,” Bell said.

Nurses are offering the high dose flu vaccine at Rambo Memorial Health Center. The vaccine is $5 for Muskingum County residents and $20 for those not in Muskingum County.

Rambo Memorial Health Center is located at 711 Main St. in Zanesville. You can reach them at (740)-452-5401.