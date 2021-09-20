The Muskingum County Library System Providing Rapid COVID-19 Home Test

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- If you are looking for a free rapid COVID-19 home test, the Muskingum County Library System (MCLS) has them first come, first served in each library building along with a mask.

In response to rising COVID-19 cases, MCLS has collaborated with the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department by providing rapid home test kits for the community and requiring masks. MCLS has been distributing test kits since late March 2021, however, from the beginning of September to September 17, 2021, they have already passed out 3,625 COVID rapid tests.

Sean Fennell, Marketing and Community Relations Director at MCLS, believes the kits are conducted through the nasal and that internet access is suggested to receive the results through the online app, but visitors can also use the library internet from the parking lot.

“You want to make sure that you have some type of internet connected device because you will be connecting with a health professional through an app to be able to access the COVID rapid testing results and that entire process,” Fennell stated.

All visitors of the library, except for ages 2 and under, are required to wear a mask regardless of the vaccination status.

Fennell encourages everyone to use their curbside pick up services if you’re not able to come into the building.

“We do ask that if you are picking up a COVID rapid test that you use our curbside service…If you come into the building we will generally ask you to go back to your car and wait there. We’ll have signs at all of our curbside pick up locations with a phone number that you’ll call,” Fennell said.

For more information on the process please visit the website at muskingumlibrary.org. The number to access the curbside services is 740-453-0391, extension 0.