Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -135 Washington +115
at CINCINNATI -202 Pittsburgh +175
at MILWAUKEE -190 St. Louis +160
L.A. Dodgers -210 at COLORADO +175
Atlanta -160 at ARIZONA +140
at SAN DIEGO -125 San Francisco +105
American League
at CLEVELAND -130 Kansas City +115
Chicago White Sox -162 at DETROIT +148
at N.Y. YANKEES -275 Texas +220
at TAMPA BAY -113 Toronto -102
Houston -200 at L.A. ANGELS +170
at OAKLAND -130 Seattle +115
Interleague
at PHILADELPHIA -200 Baltimore +170
at BOSTON -155 N.Y. Mets +135
at CHICAGO CUBS -118 Minnesota +102
College football
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at APPALACHIAN ST. 8 (58½) Marshall
at CHARLOTTE 3 (56½) Middle Tennessee
at VIRGINIA 4 4 (67) Wake Forest
Liberty 6 (53) at SYRACUSE
at FRESNO ST. 31 31 (58½) UNLV
at MINNESOTA 31 31 (51½) Bowling Green
at NORTHWESTERN 15 15 (47½) Ohio
Georgia 32½ 35 (51) at VANDERBILT
at TCU 10½ 10 (64) SMU
at TEXAS 11 9 (61½) Texas Tech
LSU 4 3 (56) at MISSISSIPPI ST.
at CENT. MICHIGAN 10½ 10 (56½) FIU
at ARMY 9 (51) Miami (Ohio)
Missouri 2 3 (59) at BOSTON COLLEGE
Boise St. 9 (65) at UTAH ST.
at WISCONSIN 6 (46½) Notre Dame
at COASTAL CAROLINA 35 36 (66) UMass
Toledo 4 5 (56½) at BALL ST.
at E. MICHIGAN 6 (61½) Texas St.
at W. MICHIGAN 3 (63) San Jose St.
at UTAH 13½ 15 (55) Washington St.
at MICHIGAN 18½ 19 (51½) Rutgers
at IOWA 23 23 (44½) Colorado St.
at MEMPHIS 3 (65) UTSA
at MARYLAND 14½ 15 (66½) Kent St.
at PURDUE 11 11 (55½) Illinois
Louisville 3 (62) at FLORIDA ST.
Iowa St. 8 (48) at BAYLOR
Wyoming 29½ 30 (55) at UCONN
Clemson 10 10 (47) at NC STATE
Texas A&M 6 (48) at ARKANSAS
at AUBURN 26½ 27 (57) Georgia St.
at DUKE 13 16 (57½) Kansas
at TULSA 13½ 14 (62½) Arkansas St.
UCLA 6 (58½) at STANFORD
Louisiana-Lafayette 13½ 14 (53½) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN
Buffalo 12 14 (53½) at OLD DOMINION
at MICHIGAN ST. 4 5 (51½) Nebraska
at HOUSTON 20½ 21 (48½) Navy
at OKLAHOMA ST. 6 (46) Kansas St.
at FLORIDA 20 20 (61½) Tennessee
Kentucky 6 (49½) at SOUTH CAROLINA
at LOUISIANA TECH 12 12 (64) North Texas
at ALABAMA 44½ 45 (57½) Southern Miss.
at OHIO ST. 49 49 (67½) Akron
at OKLAHOMA 16½ 17 (59) West Virginia
North Carolina 12 12 (63) at GEORGIA TECH
at TULANE 4 4 (57) UAB
Hawaii 16½ 17 (58½) at NEW MEXICO ST.
Troy 23 24 (50) at LOUISIANA-MONROE
at AIR FORCE 5 6 (52) FAU
Indiana 10 9 (62½) at W. KENTUCKY
at UTEP 2 2 (54½) New Mexico
at WASHINGTON 8 (46) California
at BYU 23½ 23 (53) South Florida
at ARIZONA ST. 14 15 (44½) Colorado
at OREGON 27½ 29 (58½) Arizona
at SOUTHERN CAL 13 12 (63) Oregon St.
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Carolina 7 8 (43½) at HOUSTON
Sunday
at TENNESSEE 5 5 (48½) Indianapolis
at NY GIANTS 3 3 (48½) Atlanta
at KANSAS CITY 7 (55½) LA Chargers
at PITTSBURGH 5 (44½) Cincinnati
at CLEVELAND 8 (46½) Chicago
Baltimore 9 9 (49½) at DETROIT
at NEW ENGLAND 3 3 (43) New Orleans
Arizona 7 8 (52) at JACKSONVILLE
at BUFFALO 9 (46) Washington
at DENVER 10½ 11 (41½) NY Jets
at LAS VEGAS 4 (45½) Miami
Seattle 1 1 (55) at MINNESOTA
at LA RAMS 1 (54½) Tampa Bay
at SAN FRANCISCO 4 4 (47½) Green Bay
Monday
at DALLAS 4 (51½) Philadelphia

