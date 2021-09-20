Police identify teen shot, killed near stolen vehicle

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities on Monday released the name of a teenager who was found shot to death near a stolen vehicle following a chase involving a stolen minivan.

Markis Hopkins, 16, of Canton, sustained an apparent gunshot wound to the chest and was on the grass near the stolen Ford Fusion when officers arrived on the scene on Saturday, police said. The victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police three males ran from the vehicle. They also told officers a minivan was seen chasing the Ford and an occupant was shooting at the Fusion.

Police later found the minivan with a bullet hole in the hood and damage to its windows.

The investigation was ongoing.