OSHP plans sobriety checkpoint this week

LANCASTER, Ohio--The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Monday that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and arrest impaired drivers this week.

The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.

Operation support for the sobriety checkpoint will be provided by local law enforcement agencies

