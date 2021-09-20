Ohio High School Football Poll

DIVISION I 1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (18) 5-0 207 2. Lakewood St. Edward (3) 5-0 197 3. Medina 5-0 170 4. Springfield 5-0 150 5. Marysville (1) 5-0 123 6. Columbus Upper Arlington 5-0 85 7. West Chester Lakota West 4-1 80 8. Massillon Jackson 5-0 77 9. Cincinnati Moeller 4-1 63 10. Centerville (1) 4-1 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 18. Hilliard Darby 16.

DIVISION II 1. Cleveland Benedictine (11) 4-0 209 2. Cincinnati La Salle (11) 4-1 204 3. Kings Mills Kings 5-0 152 4. Medina Highland 5-0 108 5. Hudson 5-0 106 6. Willoughby South 5-0 90 7. Sunbury Big Walnut 5-0 81 8. Piqua 5-0 80 9. Akron Hoban 2-2 47 10. Avon Lake 4-1 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fremont Ross 25. Massillon Washington 19. Xenia (1) 14. Avon 16. Toledo Central Catholic 13.

DIVISION III 1. Chardon (14) 5-0 209 2. Hamilton Badin (5) 5-0 194 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (2) 5-0 152 4. Granville 5-0 131 5. Aurora (1) 5-0 126 6. Millersburg West Holmes 5-0 108 7. Dover (1) 4-0 74 8. Steubenville 4-1 63 9. Streetsboro 4-0 57 10. Hamilton Ross 4-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Columbus Bishop Hartley 23. Norton 18. Hubbard 14. Monroe 13.

DIVISION IV 1. Cincinnati Wyoming (14) 5-0 203 2. Bloom-Carroll 5-0 175 3. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (2) 3-0 143 4. Eaton (4) 5-0 131 5. Beloit West Branch 5-0 124 6. Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 5-0 113 7. Van Wert 4-1 79 8. Youngstown Ursuline (2) 4-1 69 9. Waverly 4-0 64 10. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3-1 61

Others receiving 12 or more points: Navarre Fairless 21. Clyde 17. Bellevue 16.

DIVISION V 1. Kirtland (21) 5-0 225 2. Canfield S. Range 5-0 177 3. Tontogany Otsego (1) 5-0 143 4. Ironton 4-1 136 5. Garrettsville Garfield 5-0 125 6. West Lafayette Ridgewood 5-0 104 7. Piketon 5-0 75 8. Sugarcreek Garaway 5-0 70 9. Pemberville Eastwood 5-0 58 10. Cincinnati Mariemont 4-1 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 33. Bellaire 24. Versailles 20.

DIVISION VI 1. Coldwater (17) 5-0 222 2. Beverly Fort Frye (2) 5-0 175 3. Archbold (4) 5-0 174 4. Mechanicsburg 5-0 143 5. Columbia Station Columbia 5-0 90 6. Mogadore 4-1 86 7. Ashland Crestview 5-0 83 8. West Jefferson 5-0 82 9. Columbus Grove 5-0 71 10. Cols. Africentric 5-0 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Galion Northmor 26. New Middletown Springfield 24. Arcanum 16.

DIVISION VII 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (22) 5-0 229 2. Newark Catholic 5-0 176 3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 5-0 147 4. Lucas 5-0 138 5. Norwalk St. Paul 5-0 123 6. New Bremen 5-0 121 7. Portsmouth Notre Dame 5-0 87 8. Shadyside (1) 5-0 64 9. Sugar Grove Berne Union 5-0 36 10. New Madison Tri-Village 4-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 25. McComb 22. Lima Central Catholic 21. Edon 14.