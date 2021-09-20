New England Revolution and the Chicago Fire square off

New England Revolution (17-4-5) vs. Chicago Fire (6-14-5)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

Chicago -105, New England -110BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire square off against the New England Revolution.

The Fire went 5-10-8 overall and 5-4-3 at home a season ago. Chicago averaged 1.4 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game last season.

The Revolution finished 8-7-8 overall and 6-4-3 on the road in the 2020 season. New England scored 33 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Francisco Calvo (injured), Ignacio Aliseda (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Brian Gutierrez (injured).

New England: Emmanuel Boateng, Maciel.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.