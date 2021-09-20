Means scheduled to start for Baltimore against Philadelphia

Baltimore Orioles (47-102, fifth in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (76-73, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (5-7, 3.41 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) Phillies: Ranger Suarez (6-4, 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -192, Orioles +163; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles travel to face the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

The Phillies are 42-32 on their home turf. Philadelphia is slugging .411 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .622 slugging percentage, including 72 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.

The Orioles are 24-51 on the road. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .302 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .362.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper leads the Phillies with 72 extra base hits and is slugging .622.

Ryan Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 30 home runs and has 83 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Orioles: 2-8, .242 batting average, 8.89 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Connor Brogdon: (groin), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Travis Jankowski: (foot), Rhys Hoskins: (groin).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Tanner Scott: (knee), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Matt Harvey: (knee), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ramon Urias: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (lumbar).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.