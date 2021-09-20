Manning expected to start as Tigers host the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (85-64, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (72-78, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (12-5, 2.38 ERA, .96 WHIP, 175 strikeouts) Tigers: Matt Manning (4-6, 5.75 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +191, White Sox -230; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Chicago will face off on Monday.

The Tigers are 39-36 in home games in 2020. The Detroit pitching staff averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The White Sox have gone 36-37 away from home. The Chicago offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .301.

The Tigers won the last meeting 6-5. Tyler Alexander recorded his first victory and Akil Baddoo went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Detroit. Lucas Giolito took his sixth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 23 home runs and is slugging .419.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 29 home runs and is slugging .488.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .214 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

White Sox: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Gregory Soto: (finger), Joe Jimenez: (covid-19), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (covid-19), Jose Cisnero: (elbow), Matthew Boyd: (elbow), Derek Hill: (knee), Jake Rogers: (arm).

White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Andrew Vaughn: (back), Adam Engel: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.