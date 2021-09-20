Highway Patrol Identifies Man in Fatal Accident

The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol has released the name of an area man who was killed in a Sunday accident.

Troopers says 61-year-old Randy Ball, of McConnelsville, who was a passenger in the a pickup truck, was killed in the crash. The Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Bret Ball of New Lexington was the driver and 29-year-old Jeffrey Ball of McConnelsville, was a passenger. They both suffered minor injuries.

The accident happened early Sunday morning on State Route 345 in Newton Township when the driver went off the road and overturned. The accident remains under investigation.