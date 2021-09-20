High School Scoreboard 9.20.21

Nichole Hannahs

BOYS GOLF

NEWARK: 174 CANAL WINCHESTER: 186

The Wildcats defeated Canal Winchester at the Trout Club. Mitch Bolte medaled for Newark with a 39. Other scores for Newark include Alex Wamer 42, Braden Kim 42 and Connor Dennis 51.

CAMBRIDGE: 193 JOHN GLENN: 172 TRI-VALLEY: 125

John Glenn’s Owen VanFossen medaled with a 39. Adam Smith was runner-up medalist with a 42, Jackson Reed had 47, Aidan Castello 49, Bradyn Gregg 55 and Jax VanDyne 55 for Cambridge.

GIRLS SOCCER:

LAKEWOOD: 1 SHERIDAN: 1

ZANESVILLE: 0 TRI-VALLEY: 2

Zanesville falls to 4-4-1 and will host Lakewood at 6pm Thursday.

Nichole Hannahs

