Four Story Parking Garage Coming To American Pride Power Equipment

Natalie Comer

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- American Pride Power Equipment is excited to announce a new project that’ll be coming next year. 

The company is in the process of working on a four level parking garage to store its lawnmowers.

The red, white and blue structure will be built on the property and have great visibility to motorists from the interstate. 

“We are running out of room so this will give us a lot of interior space. The first floor will be used for service units, so going forward, we’ll be able to see a lot less service units outside. Customers will like that better and it’ll be a lot more organized,” President of American Pride Power Equipment Ryan Dodson said.

The parking garage will store approximately 500 lawnmowers.

As Inventory has been a challenge this year at American Pride, Dodson is hopeful they won’t run out of mowers with this bigger inventory expansion. 

“We brought on a couple more lines, Ferris and Spartan. That was another reason for the need of the building, to be able to handle the greater inventory,” Dodson said.

Dodson said they are hoping to break ground and start the building aspect of the garage in March 2022. 

APG Architects helped with the design work and Lepi Enterprises will be helping with the construction.

American Pride Power Equipment is located at 700 McIntire Ave. in Zanesville.

They can be reached at (740)-454-7224.

Natalie Comer
Natalie Comer
Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

