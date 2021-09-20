Bishops Capture Fifth Win of Season

The Roscreans girls volleyball team defeated cross town rival Zanesville Tuesday night 3-1. Rosecrans, similar to winless Zanesville, had been starving for wins most of the season, and gathered their fourth win of the season in comeback fashion.

The Blue Devils stormed out of the gate early, but had the margin cut in the firstset as Rosecrans made necessary defensive adjustments. Zanesville captured the first set with a 25-22 victory.

Ella Lambert lead Rosecrans in kills with sixteen on the night. Behind her with ten aces was Kennedy Tolliver, and Ella Lambert added twelve digs. These offensive statistics guided Rosecrans to back to back 25-11 wins in the second and third sets. The final score in the deciding set favored Rosecrans 25-17 to obtain their fifth win of the season.

Zanesville falls to 0-9 on the year, and 0-3 in the MVL. Next up for the Blue Devils is Johnstown-Monroe in Johnstown on Thursday, September, 23rd. The Bishops now harbor a 5-9 record, and remain 1-4 in conference play. Rosecrans faces Millersport, Tuesday, September, 21st at home.