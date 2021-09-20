Updated on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers. Warm & Muggy. High 85°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Few Showers. Warm & Muggy. Low 66°

TUESDAY: Rain Showers. Cloudy. Cooler. High 76°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy and warm start to the new work week across SE Ohio, with highs in the mid 80s this afternoon. Isolated showers will also be possible, especially late this morning into the afternoon.

A few showers will be possible during the overnight, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies continuing. It will be warm and muggy once again, as lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Changes will be moving into the region for the middle of the week, as a cold front and upper level trough moves in. Rain chances will be increasing on Tuesday, and they will continue into the day on Wednesday as the front and trough move through the region. Along with rain, much cooler air will move in behind the front on Wednesday into the end of the week. Temperatures will be 10 to 12 degrees below average, as highs only climb into the mid 60s for daytime highs on Wednesday.

We will see drier conditions return on Friday, along with highs around 70. Scattered shower chances will return on Saturday, with highs around 70 once again. We will dry out on Sunday, but it will be slightly cooler, with highs back into the mid to upper 60s.

Have a Great Monday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com