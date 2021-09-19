The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (59) 3-0 1547 1 2. Georgia (3) 3-0 1491 2 3. Oregon 3-0 1385 4 4. Oklahoma 3-0 1302 3 5. Iowa 3-0 1298 5 6. Penn St. 3-0 1197 10 7. Texas A&M 3-0 1158 7 8. Cincinnati 3-0 1145 8 9. Clemson 2-1 1074 6 10. Ohio St. 2-1 976 9 11. Florida 2-1 930 11 12. Notre Dame 3-0 874 12 13. Mississippi 3-0 717 17 14. Iowa St. 2-1 664 14 15. BYU 3-0 603 23 16. Arkansas 3-0 537 20 17. Coastal Carolina 3-0 526 16 18. Wisconsin 1-1 513 18 19. Michigan 3-0 456 25 20. Michigan St. 3-0 389 – 21. North Carolina 2-1 306 21 22. Fresno St. 3-1 201 – 23. Auburn 2-1 166 22 24. UCLA 2-1 142 13 25. Kansas St. 3-0 127 –

Others receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma St. 51, Maryland 29, Arizona St. 24, Texas 22, San Diego St. 16, Southern Cal 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Wyoming 1, Louisville 1.