The Top Twenty Five

Sports
Associated Press12

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (59) 3-0 1547 1
2. Georgia (3) 3-0 1491 2
3. Oregon 3-0 1385 4
4. Oklahoma 3-0 1302 3
5. Iowa 3-0 1298 5
6. Penn St. 3-0 1197 10
7. Texas A&M 3-0 1158 7
8. Cincinnati 3-0 1145 8
9. Clemson 2-1 1074 6
10. Ohio St. 2-1 976 9
11. Florida 2-1 930 11
12. Notre Dame 3-0 874 12
13. Mississippi 3-0 717 17
14. Iowa St. 2-1 664 14
15. BYU 3-0 603 23
16. Arkansas 3-0 537 20
17. Coastal Carolina 3-0 526 16
18. Wisconsin 1-1 513 18
19. Michigan 3-0 456 25
20. Michigan St. 3-0 389
21. North Carolina 2-1 306 21
22. Fresno St. 3-1 201
23. Auburn 2-1 166 22
24. UCLA 2-1 142 13
25. Kansas St. 3-0 127

Others receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma St. 51, Maryland 29, Arizona St. 24, Texas 22, San Diego St. 16, Southern Cal 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Wyoming 1, Louisville 1.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Clifford’s growing comfort fueling No. 6 Penn State’s rise

Associated Press

No. 8 Bearcats take big step, next one looms at Notre Dame

Associated Press

AP Top 25: Clemson, Ohio State slip; Penn State jumps to 6th

Associated Press