Kreilach, Real Salt Lake beat Sounders 2-1

Sports
Associated Press14

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored his 10th goal of the season and Real Salt Lake beat the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Saturday night.

David Ochoa had two saves for Real Salt Lake (10-9-6). The 20-year old has four shutouts this season.

Aaron Herrera went toward the end line, faked inside and then cut back to evade defender Brad Smith before playing a perfectly placed ball in front of the net, where Kreilach put a header into an open net in the 48th minute. Herrera, a 24-year-old defender who came into this season with five career assists, has nine this season.

RSL has won back-to-back games and three of its last four.

Stefan Frei had four saves for Seattle (13-5-6).

Associated Press

