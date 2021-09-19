Highway Patrol Investigates Fatal Sunday Accident

The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that happened early Sunday Morning.

Troopers say it happened on State Route 345 in Newton Township at 1:45 A.M. Lieutenant Russell Pasqualetti says a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on State Route 345, went left of center, off the left side of the road and overturned. The vehicle was pulling a trailer with a race car on it at the time of the accident.

The patrol says there were three occupants in the Silverado. The driver and a passenger were transported to Genesis Hospital. A second passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. The patrol has not yet released the names of the driver and passengers.

Pasqualetti says safety belts were not in use and the crash remains under investigation.

