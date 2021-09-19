Corral accounts for 7 TDs, No. 17 Rebels beat Tulane 61-21

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matt Corral passed for 335 yards and three touchdowns, ran for four scores, and No. 17 Mississippi beat Tulane 61-21 on Saturday night, scoring all its points in the first three quarters.

The Rebels are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2015, and after an open date next week, visit Alabama on Oct. 2.

Michael Pratt threw two touchdown passes for Tulane (1-2), but the Green Wave —- wearing helmets honoring the schools time in the SEC in the first half of the 1900s — never really had a chance.

Corral ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter as Ole Miss built a 19-7 lead. He then tossed two TD pass in the second quarter and the Rebels led 40-21 at the half.

UP NEXT

Tulane: The Green Wave will play their first home game of the season against UAB next week. Hurricane Ida had forced the team out of New Orleans and to Birmingham for several week.

Mississippi: The Rebels will look to beat Alabama for the first time since 2015.

