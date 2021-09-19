Corn Maze Crops Up at The McDonald’s Greenhouse

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The McDonald’s Greenhouse and Corn Maze is now open to the public up until October 31st with many barnyard activities, food and much fun.

This year’s corn maze is a five acre maze in the shape of the theme, The Three Little Pigs and The Big Bad Wolf according to Susan McDonald, the owner of McDonald’s Greenhouse.

“In the petting zoo we have three little pigs. We also have baby chicks and rabbits that the children can hold. We have lots of other animals. A baby calf, lots of goats, a turkey and a lamb,” McDonald stated. “So our petting zoo is something that we enjoy and promote for the children that haven’t had the opportunity to see farm animals up close.”

There are other activities like the barnyard twister, hayrides and the popular jumping pillow. You can also try their new pumpkin donuts.

McDonald shares her experience and encourages the community to come out to the Greenhouse for family fun.

“We love to share our love for agriculture with the community. We hope that you can come out and have a wholesome day with your family. We see generations of families come out here year after year and we hope that we can be a part of your fall memories,” McDonald said.

The admission is $8 per person with all activities included and there’s no charge for ages 2 and under. Grandparents are also free the month of September with a paying grandchild.