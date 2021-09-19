2nd fatal amateur-built aircraft crash near airport probed

WADSWORTH, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating the second fatal crash of an amateur-built aircraft this month in the vicinity of a municipal airport in northeastern Ohio.

Robert Taylor, 64, of Medina was taking off from the Wadsworth Municipal Airport shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday when the nose of the plane hit the runway, causing the plane to flip over and catch on fire, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The highway patrol is trying to determine the make and model of the plane, which they described as “a single engine amateur-built aircraft.” They did not report any other injuries or fatalities.

On Sept. 3, a small amateur-built plane crashed into a pond shortly after taking off from Wadsworth Municipal Airport, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The pilot’s body was later found in the pond. He was identified as 74-year-old Peter Klapp of Canton, according to highway patrol.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Friday on that crash that a pilot in another airplane reported hearing the pilot announce on his communication radio that he was returning to the airport due to a canopy problem.

When the plane was about 2.5 miles southwest of the airport, it made a 180-degree turn toward the airport and paralleled the runway but as it neared the approach end of the runway it made a rapid descent, the report said. Airplane components were recovered from the pond and will be examined, the report said.

Wadsworth is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Akron, Ohio.