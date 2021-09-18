Zanesville Farmer’s Market Featuring Local Businesses

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Many local businesses were out today at the farmer’s market that took place in the Adornetto’s Pizza.

One of the vendors at the farmer’s market was Prince Collectable, which contains all kinds of glassware, sports cards, baskets and more.

Jeff Prince, the owner of Prince Collectables shared how he got started with collecting.

“My grandma’s stuff. She gave it to me to sell for her and then that’s how I got started. I’ve been into all kinds of collectable stuff back when I graduated in ‘74 so I’ve been selling stuff since then,” Prince said.

Another vendor, Mark Mechling, owner of Mechling Gardens stated even though his business doesn’t have any future Halloween events, pumpkins are still available to purchase.

“We have some pumpkins, we have mini pumpkins, gourds, some different sizes of pumpkins and we also have some sweet potatoes and peppers still. So it’s been kind of a dry year so some of the produces are at the end of the season and there aren’t too many tomatoes left or sweet corn, but it is the time for pumpkins and sweet potatoes,” Mechling said.

The farmer’s market will be held in the Adornetto’s Pizza parking lot every Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to noon.