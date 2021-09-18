Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Beardstown 28, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 27

Bismarck-Henning 49, Momence 0

Bowen 28, Chicago CICS-Longwood 16

Brooks Academy 54, Chicago King 14

Chatham Glenwood 42, Decatur MacArthur 34

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 16, Payton 14

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 40, Chicago Roosevelt 16

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 22, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 0

Chicago Little Village 61, Gage Park 7

Chicago Sullivan 13, Lake View 0

Collins Academy 6, Kelly 0

Danville 52, Richwoods 35

Eldorado def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit

Fulton 42, Madison 0

Glenbard West 63, Proviso West 0

Jacksonville Routt 32, Unity/Seymour Co-op 26

Julian 48, Chicago Washington 0

Morgan Park 57, Curie 0

Orangeville 34, Freeport (Aquin) 26

Rockford Lutheran 14, Rock Falls 8

Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 28, Gilman Iroquois West 14

Steinmetz 34, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 0

Walther Christian Academy 29, Palestine-Hutsonville 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

Information from: ScoreStream Inc.