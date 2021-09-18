Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Beardstown 28, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 27
Bismarck-Henning 49, Momence 0
Bowen 28, Chicago CICS-Longwood 16
Brooks Academy 54, Chicago King 14
Chatham Glenwood 42, Decatur MacArthur 34
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 16, Payton 14
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 40, Chicago Roosevelt 16
Chicago Little Village 61, Gage Park 7
Danville 52, Richwoods 35
Eldorado def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit
Glenbard West 63, Proviso West 0
Jacksonville Routt 32, Unity/Seymour Co-op 26
Orangeville 34, Freeport (Aquin) 26
Rockford Lutheran 14, Rock Falls 8
Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 28, Gilman Iroquois West 14
Walther Christian Academy 29, Palestine-Hutsonville 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
