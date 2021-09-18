Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bristol 21, Pennington, N.J. 15
Chester 28, Interboro 27
Erie McDowell 38, Butler 21
Germantown Academy 23, Olney Charter 12
Lackawanna Trail 42, Susquehanna 7
Malvern Prep 21, Archbishop Wood 0
Mercersburg Academy 42, Valley Forge Military 28
Nazareth Area 42, Bethlehem Catholic 41
Peddie, N.J. 45, Academy of the New Church 22
Pequea Valley 17, Jenkintown 14
Perkiomen School 50, Delco Christian 6
Pottsville 47, Blue Mountain 14
Shippensburg 37, Susquehanna Township 7
Steelton-Highspire 53, Juniata 19
Tamaqua 34, Pen Argyl 14
Western Beaver 20, Beaver Area 14
Wilson 24, Saucon Valley 22
Wyomissing 47, Hamburg 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
